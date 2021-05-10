WASHINGTON — The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency awarded Northrop Grumman $13.3 million for continued work on a new satellite demonstration known as Blackjack, according to an April 28 contract announcement.

Project Blackjack will demonstrate the military utility of a mesh network made up of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). Using optical intersatellite links, the network will be able to transport data rapidly from on orbit sensors to ground-base war fighters. DARPA plans to test a vast array of capabilities with its demonstration constellation, including optical and infrared sensors, PNT,

Under the $13.3 million Phase 2 contract, Northrop Grumman will continue to develop a position, navigation and timing (PNT) payload for the Blackjack constellation. The award notice stated that Northrop Grumman will advance its payload through emulation and critical design review while building the actual payloads for the orbital demonstration.

While GPS remains the military’s primary PNT system, the Space Development Agency has suggested using its LEO constellation as an alternative PNT source should GPS be degraded or denied. Blackjack, which will demonstrate several capabilities similar to those in SDA’s planned mega-constellation, will help the military understand what a LEO PNT system can deliver to the war fighter.

“Northrop Grumman’s software-defined Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) technology will offer military users an agile new signal from low Earth orbit (LEO) that is not dependent on existing satellite navigation systems,” said Nicholas Paraskevopoulos, chief technology officer and sector vice president for emerging capabilities development at Northrop Grumman, in a statement. “War fighters depend on assured PNT not only for traditional missions like force projection and joint operations, but also for emerging autonomous and distributed missions. We are demonstrating what’s possible from a highly connected, resilient and persistent LEO constellation.”

Blue Canyon Technologies — now owned by Raytheon — was awarded a $14 million contract for phase 2 and 3 work on the Blackjack buses and another $16 million contract for phases 2 and 3 work on the payload side. Bus work was expected to be finished in June.

While Blackjack may look like a prelude to SDA’s NDSA, there is no clear path from work on the DARPA demonstrator to a program of record. In other words, companies who have won contracts with DARPA are not guaranteed work with SDA. In fact, in SDA’s first round of contracts, the agency selected a contractor who had lost out in the DARPA payload competition.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.