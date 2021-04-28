WASHINGTON — The launch of the U.S. military’s new experimental navigation satellite has been pushed back to 2023, but the Air Force Research Laboratory says it can use the extra time to reduce risks and conduct more ground testing.

Designated as one of AFRL’s first Vanguard programs — projects the lab believes can deliver transformative capabilities to war fighters — Navigation Technology Satellite 3 (NTS-3) will help guide the future of GPS satellites. The satellite will demonstrate new positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities while simultaneously supplementing the existing GPS constellation. Among other features, NTS-3 will feature beam forming capabilities and a software-defined payload that can be reprogrammed on orbit.

NTS-3 was slated to be launched into orbit in 2022, but AFRL noted in a media roundtable April 28 that its launch date had been pushed back to 2023. AFRL Commander Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle said that shift was out of their control since the satellite would be launched as a rideshare with a U.S. Space Force payload, and that launch had been pushed back.

“It was manifested as a rideshare through the space test program in partnership with the Space Force Space Operations Command. It is currently set to launch — at least the satellite portion — in 2023,” Pringle said of the delay. “It’s because it’s a rideshare, and so we’re not driving this schedule.”

However, Pringle said the lab would use the delay to its advantage, conducting more ground experimentation and risk reduction in the interim.

“As far as the ground equipment and the other aspects of the program, we’ll continue to develop, experiment and look for new opportunities to keep that up to date as well so when it goes into space that we are ready to hit the ground running,” said Pringle.

AFRL plans to experiment with the satellite in geosynchronous orbit for one year, testing new PNT signals and architectures on the spacecraft in addition to new ground-based command and control systems and software-defined radios. After AFRL has completed its testing period with NTS-3, it will be transitioned to the U.S. Space Force and integrated into the service’s other PNT capabilities, said Joel Mozer, the Space Force’s chief scientist.

L3Harris Technologies is the primary contractor for NTS-3, with the Air Force initially awarding the company an $84 million contract for the satellite in 2018. L3Harris Technologies completed its critical design review in August 2020.