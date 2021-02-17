WASHINGTON — Space Operations Command awarded a nearly decade-long $200 million contract for advisory and assistance services to LinQuest, the Department of Defense announced Feb. 16.

Established in October 2020, Space Operations Command is the first of three field commands being created under the U.S. Space Force. SpOC oversees the operations of the Space Force’s satellites, including ones for GPS, the Space-Based Infrared System and various government-owned communications satellites. SpOC is designated as the Space Force’s service component to U.S. Space Command, the combatant command started in 2019 to oversee military operations to and from space.

The Space Force expects to add the Space Systems Command in early 2021 to develop, acquire and sustain systems for the service. The third command, the Space Training and Readiness Command, will provide training and education to the service’s space professionals.

The $200 million award to LinQuest is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with work expected to be complete Feb. 28, 2030.

LinQuest has won several awards in recent years to provide support for the military’s various new space organizations. The U.S. Air Force awarded the company a $562 million contract to provide engineering, integration and solution support for military satellite communications systems and architecture over about seven years. LinQuest was one of two companies to submit bids for the contract.