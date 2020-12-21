WASHINGTON — The National Reconnaissance Office successfully completed its final launch of the year on Dec. 19, wrapping up a 2020 that saw the agency launch six missions into orbit.

For NROL-108, the agency utilized a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This was NRO’s second dedicated launch with SpaceX, with the first taking place with NROL-76 in May 2017.

“We are excited to partner with SpaceX again,” said NRO Principal Deputy Director Troy Meink in a statement.

As is the agency’s practice, NRO did not reveal details of the payload’s mission or capabilities, merely noting that it is “a national security payload designed, built and operated by the agency.”

“Data collected by NRO’s national security systems are used to provide intelligence to United States’ senior policy makers, the intelligence community and Department of Defense, as well as U.S. allied partners,” the agency explained in a statement. “Additionally, information collected by NRO systems can be used to assist emergency and disaster relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world.”