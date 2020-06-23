Peraton will provide commercial satellite communications services for U.S. Central Command after receiving a new $56 million contract, the company announced June 18.
Under the contract, which was awarded by the Space Force’s Future Commercial SATCOM Acquisition program, Peraton will provide mission support for mobile platforms It will also provide bandwidth for mission operations, survivability, and diversification within the area of responsibility.
“Peraton has served as a trusted solution partner to U.S. Central Command for over 10 years and is proud to continue providing satellite-based services tailored to their specific mission requirements,” said David Myers, president, Peraton Communications sector. “As a neutral technology agnostic mission capability integrator, Peraton takes great pride in developing solutions that leverage the best available spacecraft and network platforms from across the commercial satellite industry.”
The $56 million contract for Central Command SATCOM services follows a $219 million contract awarded to Peraton earlier this year. Announced March 3, that five-year contract required the company to secure commercial satellite services for U.S. Africa Command and its mission partners in the region. That task order was the first of its kind to be awarded under the Future Commercial SATCOM Acquisition program.
