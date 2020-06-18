The National Reconnaissance Office is sticking with Rocket Lab for two back-to-back launches from New Zealand in 2021, the company announced June 18 following the completion of its second successful mission for the agency earlier this month.

Slated for spring 2021, the missions will take place on Electron rockets from two separate launch pads at Rocket Lab’s New Zealand complex. According to the company, this will allow them to launch the missions within weeks of each other in spring 2021, providing a more responsive launch capability.

“Given the threat to space capabilities posed by potential adversaries, there simply cannot be a waiting room to get on orbit,” Senior Vice President of Global Launch Services Lars Hoffman. “With Electron launch vehicles on standby for rapid call-up and three launch pads capable of supporting up to 130 missions per year, we stand ready to respond to the national security community’s needs with speed and precision, every time. We look forward to working with the dedicated team at the NRO once again for these important missions.”

Will the small launch market survive COVID-19? The Pentagon has concerns The Space Force Acquisition Council is sending out a survey to industry to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the market and what the Department of Defense can do to support vulnerable sectors.

Since completing its first commercial mission in 2018, the American company has been selected to deliver several U.S. government payloads into orbit from its New Zealand launch complex. Rocket Lab has provided launches for NASA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and starting in 2020, NRO.

The company’s first mission with NRO—the agency charged with acquiring and maintaining the nation’s fleet of spy satellites—took place in January. Slated for March, Rocket Lab’s second NRO mission was initially delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand, but on June 13 the company was finally able to place three more NRO payloads on orbit.

“We’re very excited to have another successful launch out of New Zealand in partnership with Rocket Lab,” said U.S. Air Force Colonel Chad Davis, director of the NRO’s Office of Space Launch, following the launch. “We’re excited about our continued collaboration with Rocket Lab and the New Zealand Space Agency, and thank everyone on the launch team for their dedication and support in making RASR-2 a successful rideshare mission.”

Like the first two missions with Rocket Lab, the upcoming missions were secured through the Rapid Acquisitions of a Small Rockets (RASR) contract vehicle. The January Rocket Lab launch was the first mission procured with the new mechanism, which the NRO adopted in 2018 to take advantage of the growing commercial small launch market.

