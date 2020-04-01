The U.S. Space Force has awarded L3Harris Technologies a contract worth as much as $1.2 billion for the upkeep and modernization of the military’s ground-based sensors that track objects and activities in space.

The contract, which could last as long as 10 years, is part of the Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities, or MOSSAIC, program. That contract is a follow-on to the Systems Engineering and Sustainment Integrator program, which L3Harris won in 2002.

The initial contract is worth $23 million.

In an April 1 announcement, L3Harris said the contract covered sustainment services for current and future ground-based space domain awareness sensors and space battle management command and control capabilities.

“Space as a warfighting domain has a complex and interdependent system supporting it from the ground, air and space,” Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems at L3Harris said in the release. “L3Harris supports our customers in each of these domains, giving us a unique understanding of the ecosystem and the mission, and enabling us to make quick modifications, provide necessary sustainment and introduce new capabilities.”