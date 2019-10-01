Northrop Grumman is on the verge of launching a new satellite servicing vehicle that could extend the life of satellites by years, and the Pentagon is interested in becoming a customer.

The lifespan of satellites is often limited by their allotment of fuel, which they use to remain in their assigned orbit or to move to a new one. While the satellite might be fully operational for years to come, if it runs out of fuel then it’s the end of the road. So even though the technology already in orbit is still useful to a client, a satellite provider has to launch an entirely new space vehicle with enough fuel to replace the doomed satellite.

But what if satellites could be refueled in orbit?

At the 2019 Global Satellite Servicing Forum Oct. 1, leaders from SpaceLogistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman, said they were on the verge of doing just that. Starting with the imminent launch of their first Mission Extension Vehicle, the company is launching a satellite servicing service that can can extend a satellite’s lifespan by years by docking with in-orbit satellites and augmenting their propulsion.

While the launch of MEV-1 was delayed from Sept. 30, SpaceLogistics leaders expect their initial satellite servicing vehicle to launch in the coming weeks.

The first client satellite is Intelsat 901, a communications satellite, said Joe Anderson, vice president of operations and business development for SpaceLogistics.

Following the launch, it will take MEV-1 about three months to meet up with Intelsat 901 in geostationary orbit. At that point, the Intelsat satellite will propel itself upward into the geosynchronous graveyard, an area above geosynchronous orbit typically used to dispose of satellites to prevent them from becoming orbital space debris. There, the space vehicle will approach the satellite and capture the client satellite.

Once attached, the mission extension vehicle takes control of Intelsat 901, using its electric propulsion to return the satellite to its geostationary orbit. The vehicle will remain docked for the next five years, extending Intelsat 901’s service life, before eventually taking it out to the GEO graveyard to dispose of it. Since MEV-1 has a 15 year design life, it can actually extend Intelsat 901’s service life longer or move onto another satellite to provide the same services. It’s not immediately clear how prolonged operations as a life extension tool affect the mission extension vehicles lifespan.

According to Anderson, Space Logistics will be the first to market with this new on-orbit servicing service.

And the Pentagon is interested in this technology. The Space Enterprise Consortium issued a contract to SpaceLogistics via the Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center in late July to study the servicing of four national security satellites in space. The deal is a four phase contract, explained Joshua Davis, head of developmental planning and projects at the Aerospace Corporation, a federally funded nonprofit that advises the Department of Defense. According to Davis, that contract is currently in a feasibility study phase, which will be followed by a deep technical dive, mission unique hardware development and, eventually, the execution of a servicing contract.

“We are not buying a servicer, we are procuring commercial services,” said Davis.

Davis noted that the Pentagon needs to be focused on building serviceability into satellites now so that it will be easier to have their life extended once they are on-orbit. The cost of design elements that would make government satellites easily serviceable is negligible, said Davis, and it can save millions of dollars down the line.

Although Davis noted that no Pentagon satellites with on-orbit servicing features had been launched to date, Anderson said that their space vehicle was compatible with approximately 80% of satellites on orbit, including many Department of Defense satellites. And for those military satellites that are not compatible, future vehicles will be able to use robotic attachments to service them, he added.

While the second vehicle is entering production, Anderson said Space Logistics is exploring their next generation of on-orbit servicing products. In the next iteration, a Mission Robotic Vehicle will launch along with a series of Mission Extension Pods. The pods will fan out until they are close to the client satellite in geostationary orbit, and then they will wait. The vehicle will make its way to each pod in turn and go through the process of attaching it to the client satellite, where it will be able to extend the satellites service life by augmenting their propulsion. Once the pod is attached and working, the vehicle moves on to the next pod/satellite pair that needs to be attached.

In addition to installing the pods, the technology can also be used for basic satellite repairs, inspections and directly docking with in-orbit spacecraft.

Once installed, the pods are controlled by the customer. And when the satellite eventually reaches the end of its extended life, the pod will be able to deorbit the satellite or take it to the GEO graveyard, preventing it from contributing to the growing threat of space debris.