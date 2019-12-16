Leidos has won a contract to provide support services for the operation, defense and sustainment of the Department of Defense’s major information networks, the government announced Dec. 12.

The Global Solutions Management Operations II award covers the DoD Information Network / Defense Information System Network (DoDIN/DISN), the department’s all-encompassing information and communication technology effort. According to Leidos, the system connects more than 3 million end users, from joint war fighters to policymakers, allowing them to collect, process, store and disseminate information together.

Under the award, Leidos will provide network operations and sustainment, network maintenance and repair and network cybersecurity assurance, according to the company.

“Leidos is proud to modernize and operate the information network that connects war fighters and government leaders around the world,” said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president, in a statement. “We will continue to work alongside DISA to align our network solutions with their mission evolution.”

The contract could be worth up to $6,520,000,000 over a 10-year period, with the award including a base five-year period followed by two two-year option periods and a final single-year option period.