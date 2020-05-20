The Defense Department has issued two contracts totaling $2 billion for Joint Tactical Radio Systems over the next five years.

Viasat and the joint venture Data Link Solutions LLC (comprised of BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace) were each awarded $1 billion, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts for the production, retrofitting, development and sustainment of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems, or MIDS JTRS, terminals.

There were only two proposals submitted for the contracts.

The MIDS JTRS terminal is a software-defined radio that provides secure, line-of-sight voice and data communications for a variety of air, sea and ground platforms. The jam-resistant radio can transmit and receive data over Link 16 and Tactical Air Navigation systems like existing technology. It can also use new communications protocals and advanced networking waveforms, including the multifunction advanced data link and the intra-flight data link.

According to the contract announcement, there are three terminal variants covered by this award: the Concurrent Multi-Netting-4, the Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the F-22 variant.

The combined contracts will provide terminals for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and NATO nations.