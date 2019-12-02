General Dynamics will provide sustainment services for the ground system for the Navy’s narrowband satellite communication systems over the next decade, the company announced Nov. 27.

The sole-source $732 million contract was awarded Nov. 8 and work expected to be completed by Nov. 2029.

Navy’s new narrowband network ready for combat The Mobile User Objective System has passed a major milestone and is now set for full operational use, according to the Navy.

The Mobile User Objective System is the Navy’s next generation narrowband satellite communications system, providing secure voice, video and data communications to military users all over the globe. MUOS was built to replace the Ultra High Frequency constellation, although the new system will support the legacy system for now. According to General Dynamics, just one MUOS satellite can provide four times the capacity of the entire legacy system.

The MUOS ground segment is made up of four ground station facilities located around the world. According to the General Dynamics web site, each ground station has three free-standing antennas to receive radio call relayed through the MUOS satellites.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the MUOS satellites, while General Dynamics was selected to build the ground system.

“MUOS will provide our warfighters with the ability to communicate securely, anywhere, anytime, with voice clarity and data transmission speed similar to using a civilian cellphone,” said Manny Mora, vice president and general manager for General Dynamics’ space and intelligence systems. “This capability delivers a whole new level of connectivity for troops in the field."

On Oct. 16, the Navy announced that MUOS was deemed operationally effective following its months-long multiservice operational test and evaluation over the summer. With that designation, the new system is ready to be used in unrestricted operation.