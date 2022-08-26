The Lockheed Martin F-35 “Lightning II” series of 5th-generation multi-role fighter aircraft are becoming the go-to purchase for militaries around the world looking to expand their capabilities in the air. The first F-35A test aircraft rolled off the production line in 2006. Since then, more than 800 of the fighter aircraft have been delivered and are operating in a growing number of nations. The F-35 is active at 25 bases and on nine ships around the globe.

The program has been beset with technical and other problems since its inception, leading to lengthy delays and groundings. The U.S. Department of Defense is four years into a development effort to modernize F-35 capabilities and address concerns about operating and maintaining the aircraft’s complex Automatic Logistics Information System. Congress has stepped up its oversight of the program as its costs have escalated.

Factoring in all of the problems and the predicted maintenance and upkeep of the fleet, the total cost of the program for its entire lifespan is now predicted at $1.7 trillion. Does that make it the Pentagon’s most expensive weapons system ever?

What is the F-35?

The F-35A is a single-engine, stealthy, multi-role fighter designed to replace the F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt II for the Air Force and the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II for the Navy and Marine Corps.

The conventional takeoff and landing F-35A is a 9g-capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and situational awareness through enhanced data collection. Its sensor package is designed to gather, fuse and distribute information quickly and accurately, giving operators an advantage over adversaries.

What are the primary variants of the F-35?

The F-35A, designed to operate from conventional runways, is the most common variant and is operated by the U.S. Air Force and most international allied customers.

Maj. Kristen Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander with the 388th Fighter Wing, flies over the crowd during the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 25, 2022. (Senior Airman Erica Webster/Air Force)

The F-35B lands vertically like a helicopter and can take off in very short distances, allowing it to operate from austere, short-field bases and a range of air-capable ships. It’s operated by the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as the U.K. and Italian Air Force.

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B shows off its hovering capabilities during one of its daily aerial displays at the 2022 Singapore Airshow. (Mike Yeo/Staff)

The F-35C is designed and built for aircraft carrier operations and is operated exclusively by the U.S. Department of the Navy.

181208-N-VQ841-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2018) An F-35C Lightning II assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 performs a “touch-and-go” on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan J. Soto/Released)

Who makes the F-35?

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor with a global supply chain of more than 1,900 companies based in the U.S. and in every nation acquiring the F-35. It’s manufactured in Fort Worth, Texas, Cameri, Italy, and Nagoya, Japan, with 300,000 parts from suppliers worldwide.

What are the F-35′s capabilities?

The F-35 has range of more than 1,200 nautical miles on a single fuel tank, though the A and B variants can can be refueled without landing and stay in the air almost indefinitely. While carrying a full payload, the F-35 can achieve speeds of Mach 1.6 through a single engine, made by Pratt & Whitney, producing 40,000 pounds of thrust.

A single F-35 can carry more 18,000 pounds of ordinance when mounted externally.

“Fifth-generation” denotes the inclusion of Very Low Observable stealth technology, advanced sensors, information fusion and network connectivity into a supersonic, long-range and highly maneuverable airframe. In stealth mode using only internal weapons bays, an F-35s radar cross section signature can reportedly be reduced to as as small as 0.0015 square meters.

Which countries fly the F-35?

The U.S. Air Force, The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps fly variants of the F-35. Between the three branches, the U.S. plans to acquire 2,456 units of the aircraft.

Canada, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Australia, Norway and Denmark also participate in the program.

Israel, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Singapore, Switzerland and Finland have purchased the planes.

Turkey was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 following that country’s acceptance of the S-400 Russian-made air defense system.

What problems has the F-35 had?

The developmental and operating history of the F-35 has been troubled since its inception. The Joint Strike Fighter program which ultimately became the F-35 began in the early 1990s. Throughout the years, problems compounded.

In 2003, the design of the plane was 3,000 pounds over the target weight and in 2007, production of the aircraft began earlier than expected, however it cost twice than the predicted amount to build an aircraft.

Ultimately, the program ended up being delayed by six and a half years and was $13.5 billion over budget. And for all that time and toil, the DoD received a plane which one test pilot said was not very good at dogfighting.

Once the aircraft began to slowly roll off of the production line, trouble continued to haunt the program. A 2019 report showed that the F-35 still possessed deficiencies including cockpit pressure spikes and damage occurring to the airframe and stealth coating because of excessive speeds.

In June 2019, Defense News published an investigation into the F-35 that detailed all 13 category 1 deficiencies on the books at the time — the first and only time a full list of F-35 critical deficiencies has been publicly released.

The program office confirmed in April 2020 that the number of critical flaws had dropped to seven, with only three deficiencies remaining from the previously released list of known problems:

A technical problem involving the F-35′s cockpit pressure regulation system led to several incidents of extreme sinus pain, or barotrauma. In April 2020, the program office believed it would be able to resolve the problem in 2021 after flight testing the fix.

On nights with little ambient light, the night vision camera embedded in the F-35 helmet could display horizontal green lines that could make it more difficult for pilots to land on ships. The JPO had intended to test a software update for the Generation III helmet to assess whether that could correct the issue with the hopes of declaring the deficiency solved in 2021.

The F-35′s Northrop Grumman-made AN/APG-81 active electronically scanned array radar meets requirements, but the Navy wants to upgrade the system so that it can scan a wider area while in sea-search mode. In 2020, the program office stated that this issue would remain on the books until 2024, when a software update is made to the aircraft’s avionics equipment.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in force, Lockheed, like most other manufacturers, faced a supply-chain shortage which drastically reduced their capability to build the plane and resulted in a slowdown of F-35 production.

In addition to the manufacturing slow down, the program’s software updates lagged behind schedule as well. The original intention was to update the planes with small releases of software every six months in order to keep the plane’s capabilities current and able to match potential threats. A delay in the production of the software has forced the update packages to become larger and further in between.

In the summer of 2022, the F-35 fleet was largely grounded for a 90-day inspection period as a potential problem in the ejection seat it uses and shares with other types of aircraft was discovered. The action was spurred by a pair of faulty parts found in the manufacturer Martin-Baker’s inventory in April 2022. As of Aug. 5, only one F-35 has been found to contain the deficiency and the planes have begun to return to service.

How much does the F-35 cost?

Under an agreement with Lockheed for three lots of F-35s finalized in 2019, each F-35A cost just under $80 million. F-35Bs cost about $101 million apiece and each C about $94 million per aircraft. However, the per-plane cost is much higher when development and sustainment costs are factored in.

The F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program is the Pentagon’s most expensive weapon system program. An estimated $1.7 trillion will have been spent to buy, operate, and sustain the aircraft over the lifecycle of the program, according to a Government Accountability Office study released in April 2022.

Sustainment activities — which include maintaining the jet, the manpower needed to support the aircraft, fuel and training munitions costs, support equipment, certain costs associated with training, and other expenses — make up a whopping $1.3 trillion of the estimated F-35 lifecycle costs.