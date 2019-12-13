Envistacom will upgrade one of the Army’s deployable satellite communications terminals with multi-band antennas over the next three years, the company announced Dec. 4.

Under the $7.8 million task order, the company will provide installation, training, relocation, integration and upgrades for Deployable Ku Band Earth Terminals (DKET), which are used to provide or augment satellite communications at various Army headquarters. According to Envistacom, the terminals are generally used for intra-country communications and inter-theater communications with reach back capabilities to other countries and continents.

The terminals work with the Air Force’s Wideband Global SATCOM and with commercial satellites.

More than 80 of these terminals are deployed, largely through U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. Envistacom will provide support for three types of the hardware: standard, light and mobile. According to the company, staff at Envistacom will provide new multi-band antennas for the antennas capable of operating on Ku, Ka and X-band frequencies.